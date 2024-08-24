Top track

Felipe Gordon

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 24 Aug, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jazz samples to flowing pianos and acid bass lines, the Bogotá based tastemaker joins us for a very special DJ set this August.

Felipe's string of hugely popular tracks and EP's on labels, Toy Tonics, Local Talk, Shall Not Fade, Razor n' Tape and his own...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

Felipe Gordon

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity
