DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jazz samples to flowing pianos and acid bass lines, the Bogotá based tastemaker joins us for a very special DJ set this August.
Felipe's string of hugely popular tracks and EP's on labels, Toy Tonics, Local Talk, Shall Not Fade, Razor n' Tape and his own...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.