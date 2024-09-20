Top track

Tom's Bar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Osunlade + Dublon

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 20 Sept, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tom's Bar
Got a code?

About

The soulful house icon Osunlade returns to the Jazz Cafe for the first time in years.

Osunlade's record label Yoruba Records rose to notoriety thanks to a stream of massive releases, including Osunlade’s own timeless track ‘Dionne’.

We're thrilled to wel...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Osunlade, Dubloner

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.