DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sydney Wright's Song Swap w/NAALA

Radio East
Wed, 31 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsAustin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sydney Wright Song Swap - Every Wednesday in July!

with special guests

7/3 CJ SPARKS

7/10 SABRINA ELLIS

7/17 JONATHAN HORTSMAN

7/24 KELSI CREEK

7/31 NAALA

All ages
Presented by Radio/East

Lineup

Sydney Wright

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.