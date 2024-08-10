DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
10 Years!! We aint new to this, but we've always been innovative and true to this. Join us for the 10 Year Anniversary of the B-Hen Block Party. Saturday Aug 10th.
Please Drink Responsibly. Ride Share via Uber, Lyft and Taxi are highly suggested.
