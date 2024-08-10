DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The B-Hen Block Party™ : 10 Year Anniversary

DTLA, Location TBA
Sat, 10 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

10 Years!! We aint new to this, but we've always been innovative and true to this. Join us for the 10 Year Anniversary of the B-Hen Block Party. Saturday Aug 10th.

Please Drink Responsibly. Ride Share via Uber, Lyft and Taxi are highly suggested.

This is a 21+ event.
Produced by Davon Johnson & Lulit Solomon
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Los Angeles, California 90015, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

