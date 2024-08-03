Top track

Jazz Breakout Sessions ft. Ruta Di

Alfie's
Sat, 3 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ruta Di - Sweet Lies
About

“Ruta Di became a hot topic for her spunky guitar skills” - Walker Jazz Magazine (Japan). Rising star London based singer and guitarist Ruta Di stands out amongst other musicians because of her virtuosity and dexterity on both guitar and vocals.

A rich an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

