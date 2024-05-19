Top track

USHER - Can U Handle It?

RnB & Slow Jams Day Party - Nottingham Debut

Skybar
Sun, 19 May, 4:00 pm
PartyNottingham
From £22.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tables do not include entry and can only be booked by existing ticket holders.

The hottest link-up since Destiny’s Child. @chuckieonline & @tazerblack host the RnB & Slow Jams Day Party. Following over 30 sold-out events across Europe we're finally bringi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RnB & Slow Jams.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Skybar

The Cornerhouse, Forman St, Nottingham, England NG1 4DB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

