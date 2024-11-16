Top track

Ratu$ - velux

Ratu$ + Coton Blanc + Kzco & Friends

The Black Lab
Sat, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLille
About

La Toile & THE BLACK LAB proudly present Le Piège 9 feat.

RATU$ + COTON BLANC + KZCO & Friends

All ages
Présenté par La toile & THE BLACK LAB.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ratu$, KZCO & Friends, Coton Blanc

Venue

The Black Lab

8 Rue Des Champs, 59290 Wasquehal, France
Doors open7:00 pm

