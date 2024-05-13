Top track

MEATBODIES

Club Congress
Mon, 13 May, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$20.19

About

Monday May 13th
with support from Valley Fever & Closet Goth

7pm

ADV $16 | DOS $18

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Psyko Steve & Best Life
Lineup

Meatbodies

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

