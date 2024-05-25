DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No Man's Land Alternative Music Festival

No Man's Land
25 May - 26 May
GigsSt. Catharines
From CA$59.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Town Brewery & Warehouse Concert Hall Present

NO MAN'S LAND
ALTERNATIVE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Saturday, May 25th
Protest The Hero, The Flatliners, Dead Tired, Chastity, Bad Waitress, Melt Away, Days On Parade

Sunday, May 26th
Moneen, Cancer Bats, Bearing...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Town Brewery.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Bearings, Dead Tired, Chastity and 1 more

Venue

No Man's Land

26 Queenston Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 2Y9, Canada
Doors open2:00 pm

