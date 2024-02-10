DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disco Dust: All Vinyl Disco Night

Cherry Complex
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$11.33
About

Disco Dust is excited to welcome Seattle's disco wizard Grizz206 Freakfunks, (the first DJ to support the party) to spin at the best all vinyl disco party in Seattle. Grizz will be spinning B2B with the resident DJs from Theque Support (Hot N' Spicy Disco...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cherry
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

