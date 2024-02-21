DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
At Independence project & Clubs we aim to provide a multitude of activities so that people can participate in new experiences and in things that they enjoy. From our own research we became aware that previous live music events in Chelmsford that were set u...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.