Jungle Fire + Simple Citizens

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Selling fast
$27.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An evening of explosive tropical funk meets jazzy hip-hop with...

The JUNGLE FIRE sound digs deep into Afro/Latin Funk with an approach that is authentic and highly explosive! The Los Angeles-based TropiFunk juggernaut pulls its influences from the music...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

