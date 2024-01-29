Top track

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - Brambles

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes: Signing Only

Resident Music
Mon, 29 Jan, 2:00 pm
Artist signingBrighton and Hove
From £14.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - Brambles
About

Due to a high level of demand for the instore performance, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes are popping by for a daytime meet & greet + signing (only) in advance of the show, for those of you who missed out!

The release date for physical copies of this alb...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm
180 capacity

