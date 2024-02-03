Top track

Marshmello & Slushii - Put Yo Hands Up

Slushii

Ember Music Hall
Sat, 3 Feb, 9:00 pm
DJRichmond
From $26.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SLUSHII
Live at Ember Music Hall

Ember Music Hall presents an electrifying night with the one and only Slushii! Get ready to dive into a world of vibrant beats and pulsating rhythms as the chart-topping DJ sensation takes the stage. With a unique fusion...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LXGRP.
Lineup

Slushii

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

