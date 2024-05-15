DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Beppe Grillo - Io sono un altro

Teatro Colosseo
Wed, 15 May, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €29.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Beppe Grillo - Io sono un altro

All ages
Presented by Colosseo SRL.

Lineup

Beppe Grillo

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.