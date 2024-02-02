DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fiesta Frikitona - Edition Reggaeton Elfique

Point Ephémère
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:00 pm
Paris
€8
About

Fiesta Frikitona est une soirée queer latinx qui mélange dragshow et musique latino américaine. Entre reggaeton, baile, guaracha, corridos, salsa etc.

Cette édition sera sous le thème des elfes autres créatures féeriques des sous bois

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open10:00 pm

