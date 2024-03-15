DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Longfriend Timefriend / James Barret / Elephant Jake / Caring Less

PhilaMOCA
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:00 pm
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Longfriend Timefriend "Here's To Not Feeling Worse!" Album Release Show

https://longfriendtimefriend.bandcamp.com

https://www.instagram.com/longfriendtimefriend/

James Barret

Elephant Jake : https://elephantjake.bandcamp.com/

Caring Less : https://www...

All ages
Presented by Eric Bresler dba Cinedelphia Entertainment LLC
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

