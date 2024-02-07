DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Duck Wax: Unplugged

Great Beyond Brewer
Wed, 7 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In the midst of this chaos, Blue Tiles, White Tiles is charged, balanced, even delicate at times. It ebbs, leaving you dazed and sweltering, in dizzying sonic expanses and bathed in hypnotic chants, only to erupt forward, crashing violently into crunching...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Spotlight Ltd..
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Duck Wax

Venue

Great Beyond Brewer

Union Walk, Hackney, London, E2 8HP, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.