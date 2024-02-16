Top track

Afrotherapy EP20 Shiiva's Birthday Bash

Level Club
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
About

SHIIVA's Birthday Bash feat AFROTHERAPY 20 + DJ VLM +DJ TREIZE

C'est l’anniversaire de SHIIVA !!! Viens fêter ça avec nous !!!

L'ambiance ? Afrobeat , Amapiano, Zouk, Dancehall, Shatta, Hip Hop, Bouyon et R&B 💃

DRESS CODE : CHIC & FASHION c'est un anni...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Night Pepper et Effervescence Paris
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Level Club

49 rue de Ponthieu 75008
Doors open11:30 pm
Event ends4:00 am

