On the Streets Again After Party

The Wood Shop
Sat, 16 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On The Streets Again after Party

The Beltones (exclusive east coast show)

Loosey

All Vinyl DJ Sets

Dani Tute

Mary (Baby Shakes)

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Authentic Productions NYC
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Beltones, Loosey

Venue

The Wood Shop

17B Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

