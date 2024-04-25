Top track

Deli Girls - I'd Rather Die

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Deli Girls

Strange Brew
Thu, 25 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Deli Girls - I'd Rather Die
Got a code?

About Deli Girls

“A vengeance document built on industrial mutant rage” is how Pitchfork describes Deli Girls’ 2019 sophomore album, I Don’t Know How to Be Happy. The raucous noise project of New York’s Danny Orlowski and a revolving team of producers, their sound staggers Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Deli Girls is an emotionally charged, bombastic dance punk project based in Brooklyn, NY comprised of vocalist Danny Orlowski and various DJ/producers. Known for hardcore dance mosh pits, and ongoing fund-raving efforts. Orlowski and Hatechild have always...

This is an 14+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by DM Generation.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deli Girls

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.