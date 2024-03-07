Top track

What To Do - &ME Remix

&me

La Folie Douce - Les Arcs 1800
Thu, 7 Mar, 2:00 pm
DJBourg-Saint-Maurice
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

&me est un dj dont le son est un mélange de Techno et de housemusic pleine d’âme. Avec des productions sur différents labels, sa réputation de producteur doué et de DJ extraordinaire s'est répandue dans les sphères internationales, et c’est à La Folie Douc...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA FOLIE DOUCE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

&ME

Venue

La Folie Douce - Les Arcs 1800

73700, Bourg-Saint-Maurice, Savoie, France
Doors open12:00 pm

