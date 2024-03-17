Top track

caroline: early show

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Sun, 17 Mar, 5:00 pm
£21.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London experimental eight-piece collective, caroline, present an intimate in-the-round concert, with a set of all new material ahead of recording their next record.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

caroline

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open5:00 pm
Accessibility information

