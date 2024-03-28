Top track

Only the Brave

Tygers Of Pan Tang + Sons Of Thunder

Traffic Club
Thu, 28 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"Tornano i Tygers Of Pan Tang!

La band britannica tra le principali protagoniste della NWOBHM e forte dell'ultimo, acclamato "Bloodlines", vi aspetta il prossimo Giovedì 28 Marzo, sul palco del Traffic Live di Roma insieme ai rockers Sons Of Thunder per u...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Traffic Live.

Lineup

Tygers of Pan Tang

Venue

Traffic Club

Via Prenestina, 738, 00155 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

