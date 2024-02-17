Top track

Cacao Mental - Ayahuasca Sublime

Carneval Party -> Cacao Mental

Circolo Agorà
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsCusano Milanino
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sabato 17 febbraio festeggiamo carnevale ballando tutta la notte con il live dei sexy Cacao Mental!

In apertura Milagro Selecta e Quilombo Tropical.
A seguire il djset caldissimo di Kenny.

Vi aspettiamo per la serata più calda e fluo di Milano....

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Agorà.

Lineup

Cacao Mental

Venue

Circolo Agorà

Via Monte Grappa 27, 20095 Cusano Milanino città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open7:30 pm

