Sabato 17 febbraio festeggiamo carnevale ballando tutta la notte con il live dei sexy Cacao Mental!
In apertura Milagro Selecta e Quilombo Tropical.
A seguire il djset caldissimo di Kenny.
Vi aspettiamo per la serata più calda e fluo di Milano....
