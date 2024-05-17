DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Split Dogs / Pink Suits / GorZ / DIS

Rough Trade Bristol
Fri, 17 May, 8:00 pm
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Get ready for a gig that will blow your socks off and also the socks of all of your ancestors!!

Punka Presents: SPLIT DOGS single launch featuring PINK SUITS, GORZ and hosted by the nightmare of drag DIS!

SPLIT DOGS have been tearing up stages across the...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

