Cumbia Ritual: Combo Leche, JGüero, West Side Cumbia Connection

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 27 Jan, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cumbia Ritual

With live performances by Combo Leche, JGüero, and West Side Cumbia Connection

DJ sets early show 7pm-10pm Free entry

Cumbia, tropical funk, Latin beat, Psicodélia

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

