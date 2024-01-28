Top track

Fuoriorario

Afrobar
Sun, 28 Jan, 1:30 pm
DJCatania
€11.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

w//

◆ Beau Didier

◆ Claudio B

◆ Giovanni Savoca

◆ LPV

◆ Matraxia

◆ Noisemachine

◆ VEFFEV

Questo è un evento 18+
With Love Productions
Lineup

Beau Didier, Giovanni Savoca, Claudio B.

Venue

Afrobar

Viale Kennedy, 47, 95121 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open1:30 pm

