FIESTA DE REGGAETON VIEJO

Sala Zenith
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:30 pm
PartyMadrid
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El Sábado 17 de Febrero, la sala Zenith, Presenta: La Fiesta de culto al Perreo y los grandes hits de la historia del Reggaeton.

Atención Madrid: Dale a tu cuerpo todo el Reggaeton Viejo que necesitas para ser feliz.

No nos dejaremos ni un solo Hit, para...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sala Zenith

C. de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:30 pm

