Galentine's on Valentine's - Girls Night Out

Estelle's
Wed, 14 Feb, 6:30 pm
PartyAustin
$30.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

💕 Let's go girls

Grab your gal pals and join us for our Galentine's party on February 14th from 6:30-9:30

Tickets include:

  • Welcome cocktail or beverage
  • Free passed canapés
  • "You're like really pretty" neon photo op
  • Tarot card reader
  • Hair tinse...
This is a 21+ event
Presented by Estelle's
Venue

Estelle's

400 Colorado Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

