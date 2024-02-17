DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nobody's Perfect! w/Laurine & Cecilio, Alex Neri

Tenax
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJFirenze
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tenax Nobody's Perfect!

SLOW LIFE

Laurine & Cecilio

Alex Neri

Kidz

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prince srl
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Tenax

Via Pratese, 46, 50145 Firenze FI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.