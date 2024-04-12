DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"FOUNDED IN 2009, THE MALLETT BROTHERS BAND HAVE HAD MULTIPLE LINEUP CHANGES AND STYLISTIC SHIFTS OVER THE YEARS, BUT THEY’VE REMAINED STEADFAST IN DELIVERING HEARTFELT SONGS WITH EMOTIONAL LYRICISM, VIVID IMAGERY, AND DYNAMIC MUSICAL TONES…" - NO DEPRESSI
The Mallett Brothers Band
at Get Tight Lounge
Friday, April 12th, 2024
Doors at 7:30, Music at 8:00
