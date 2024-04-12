DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Mallett Brothers Band at Get Tight Lounge

Get Tight Lounge
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$14.55
About The Mallett Brothers Band

"FOUNDED IN 2009, THE MALLETT BROTHERS BAND HAVE HAD MULTIPLE LINEUP CHANGES AND STYLISTIC SHIFTS OVER THE YEARS, BUT THEY’VE REMAINED STEADFAST IN DELIVERING HEARTFELT SONGS WITH EMOTIONAL LYRICISM, VIVID IMAGERY, AND DYNAMIC MUSICAL TONES…" - NO DEPRESSI Read more

Event information

The Mallett Brothers Band

at Get Tight Lounge

Friday, April 12th, 2024

Doors at 7:30, Music at 8:00

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Nature Boy Production
$
Lineup

The Mallett Brothers Band

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

