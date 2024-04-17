Top track

Tonight (feat. D-Block Europe & OBOY)

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

D-Block Europe

L'Olympia
Wed, 17 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€43.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le collectif de South London, D-Block Europe, fait son retour en France après plus d’un an où ils avaient enflammé le Bataclan. Ils seront à l’Olympia le 17 avril prochain pour un spectacle qui s’annonce mémorable.

Tout public
Présenté par OCTOPUS
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

D-Block Europe

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

