Payton Smith with special guest Faren Rachels

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 11 Apr, 7:00 pm
From $20.03
Payton Smith with special guest Faren Rachels live at Eddie's Attic!

At just 23 years old, Louisiana native singer-songwrtier and self-taught guitarist, Payton Smith, has a lot to celebrate. Smith began releasing music in 2019; quickly amassing over 50 mi...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

