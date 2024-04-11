DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Payton Smith with special guest Faren Rachels live at Eddie's Attic!
At just 23 years old, Louisiana native singer-songwrtier and self-taught guitarist, Payton Smith, has a lot to celebrate. Smith began releasing music in 2019; quickly amassing over 50 mi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.