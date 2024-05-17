DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Heavy Heavy

Mahall's
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsCleveland
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About The Heavy Heavy

Named as ones to watch by The Guardian, The Heavy Heavy’s balmy rock puts a modern uplifting twist on a ’60s sound. Led by vocalists Georgia Fuller and Will Turner, the Brighton five-piece merges the pop-rock sensibilities of Fleetwood Mac with the bluesy Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

The Heavy Heavy

Mahall's
7:00 PM Doors

All ages
Presented by Mahall's.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Heavy Heavy

Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.