Eugenio Sournia - live e presentazione EP

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione
Wed, 21 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mercoledì 21 febbraio il cantautore Eugenio Sournia arriva sul palco di Germi per presentare con un concerto in duo il suo primo eponimo lavoro da solista, uscito il 17 novembre 2023 per Carosello Records e prodotto da Emma Nolde. L'appuntamento fa parte d...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Ricreativa Culturale Germi.

Lineup

Eugenio Sournia

Venue

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione

Via Cicco Simonetta, 14, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

