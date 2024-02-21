DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mercoledì 21 febbraio il cantautore Eugenio Sournia arriva sul palco di Germi per presentare con un concerto in duo il suo primo eponimo lavoro da solista, uscito il 17 novembre 2023 per Carosello Records e prodotto da Emma Nolde. L'appuntamento fa parte d...
