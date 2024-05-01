DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Talbott Brothers with special guest Haley Johnson

The Parkway Theater
Wed, 1 May, 7:30 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

6:30 pm Doors // 7:30 pm Music

$20 (+taxes/fees) Advance General Admission // $25 (+taxes/fees) At The Door

All Ages

Ticket purchases are final and non-refundable.

Acclaimed alternative/indie-pop duo The Talbott Brothers bring t...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Parkway Theater.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.