Cataclysm

Bourbon on Division
Fri, 1 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$12.47
About

A Chicago hip hop showcase featuring:

Wilhelm Duke, Metra Flako, White Noize, Yung Tact, The Dark Skin Rapper, Pharroh Afternoon, Allegra Dayo, Deen Akbar, VerySpecialed

Hosted by Boly Blaise, Sounds by Skeezus

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Kief Collecton, Dukes + Duchesses, Paris Jemm.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Bourbon on Division

2050 West Division Street, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

