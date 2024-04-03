Top track

The Judgement Hall

St Barnabus Church
Wed, 3 Apr, 7:00 pm
£28

About

Returning to our headquarters inside the Neo-Byzantine chamber of St Barnabas Church, we are immensley proud to present two megalithic acts - Aluk Todolo & Jose Macabra.

Aluk Todolo is an instrumental power trio performing Occult Rock since 2004. Thei...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Judgement Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jose Macabra, Aluk Todolo

Venue

St Barnabus Church

Shacklewell Row, Hackney, London, E8 2EA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

