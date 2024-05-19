DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pots and Pints: Pet Pots!

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sun, 19 May, 1:00 pm
WorkshopNottingham
£32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pots and Pints proudly presents, Pots and Pets! Come and join us for a wholesome afternoon of muddy mates, banging tunes and silly games with prizes! Guided by two lovely local potters, you will learn how to sculpt your fave-furry-friends. There will also...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by HALLO Ceramics & Emma Kimbley Studio.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.