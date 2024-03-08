Top track

Burnt Toast & Coffee

High Fade

Bourbon on Division
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$14.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Burnt Toast & Coffee
About

On a three-man crusade to set dance floors alight with their inimitable brand of razor-sharp funk and disco, High Fade can already count Jack Black, Cypress Hill, Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes, and Brad Wilk from Rage Against The Machine as fans. Honing their...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Real Simple, Inc dba Bourbon On Division
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

High Fade, Josh Spinner

Venue

2050 West Division Street, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

