Bodmon and Carlo Z

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:00 pm
DJKansas City
$12.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Bodmon and Carlo Z rendezvous to lay down the sound of the mystic streets for a housed up friday episode of world and techno.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by NOMADA.
Bodmon, Carlo Z

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA

1105 Hickory Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

