Super Club Night

Super Club
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:45 pm
PartyMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of our first Super Club Night! Join us next Saturday, February 3rd. Secret guests.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Super Club S.r.l..

Venue

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

