Top track

Fountains of Enceladus

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Codex Serafini + Shlug + Shania Twainsaw Massacre

The Lanes
Tue, 26 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fountains of Enceladus
Got a code?

About

Codex Serafini wowed audiences in the UK in Spring 2023 and played an extensive number of dates to promote their live album God's Spit and now they have their debut album The Imprecation of Anima out on Riot Season they are keen to reconnect with fan new a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shlug, Codex Serafini

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.