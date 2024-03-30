DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hyperdrive w/ QUINN, Kuru, Angelus, and more!

The Meadows
Sat, 30 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HYPERDRIVE with performances from QUINN, KURU, ANGELUS, FUNERAL, FEARDORIAN, HCM AND YXNGI.

SOUNDS BY DJ DEADBOY

PRESENTED BY KOTU

THE MEADOWS, 16+, 6-10 PM ET

This is an 16+ event
KOTU
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Kuru, angelus, funeral and 1 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

FAQs

Can I exit the venue and come back?

NO! There is no re-entry. We do have food and a backyard for smoking.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.