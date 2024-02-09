DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alberto N. A. Turra live da Germi

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione
Fri, 9 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Alberto N. A. Turra propone "Lovesongs: a useless handbook", un'accurata quanto irresponsabile selezione di canzoni d’amore (avremmo detto mixtape) suonata da un trio di world class musicisti (Turra, Fabrizio Fogagnolo e Riccardo Tosi) che confezioneranno...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Ricreativa Culturale Germi.

Venue

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione

Via Cicco Simonetta, 14, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.