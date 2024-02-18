DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RIVERBEND (1989) - New Restoration

PhilaMOCA
Sun, 18 Feb, 7:30 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
In 1989 a small independent film was made in Texas that challenged the status quo and showed African-Americans fighting back against their oppressors. After a brief theatrical run and home video release, it all but disappeared…until now.

In a small Georgi...

This is a 17+ event
Presented by Reelblack TV
$
PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

