DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Töpia's Homies

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 28 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £2.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join Töpia and NinteyONE for a rendezvous of lyrical finesse at "Töpia & The Homies" – The Open Mic Night that transforms 91 LIVING ROOM into a haven for wordsmiths, vocal lovers, and anyone daring enough to share their musical musings - the spotlight is o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Töpia & Homies.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
250 capacity

FAQs

What do the different ticket prices mean?

Jammers/Vocalists can purchase a cheaper ticket as a ⭐️ Thank you ⭐️ for sharing in the space; however, there are limited slots/spaces available! You don't need this ticket to participate on the day :)

What's the difference between the Open Jam and the Open Mic section?

The Open Jam is open for instrumentalists and Vocalists, whereas, the Open mic (Homies on the mic) is limited to vocalists !

How much are the tickets on the door?

All OTD tickets will be set at GA price :)

When is the Open Jam?

The night will start with with the Open Jam section !

How do I sign up for the Open mic ?

When entering Nintetyone Vocalists for the "Open Mic" can write their names down on a piece of paper to then be placed into a hat - names will be picked by the host at random !

Open Mic: Do I have to bring my own music / accompaniment ?

No :) Just bring yourself and let the band do the rest.

Open Mic: Can I sing the songs I've written?

Yes :) We encourge you to!

Open Mic: Can I sing a cover?

We love creating new renditions of the songs you love !

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.