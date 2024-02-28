DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join Töpia and NinteyONE for a rendezvous of lyrical finesse at "Töpia & The Homies" – The Open Mic Night that transforms 91 LIVING ROOM into a haven for wordsmiths, vocal lovers, and anyone daring enough to share their musical musings - the spotlight is o...
Jammers/Vocalists can purchase a cheaper ticket as a ⭐️ Thank you ⭐️ for sharing in the space; however, there are limited slots/spaces available! You don't need this ticket to participate on the day :)
The Open Jam is open for instrumentalists and Vocalists, whereas, the Open mic (Homies on the mic) is limited to vocalists !
All OTD tickets will be set at GA price :)
The night will start with with the Open Jam section !
When entering Nintetyone Vocalists for the "Open Mic" can write their names down on a piece of paper to then be placed into a hat - names will be picked by the host at random !
No :) Just bring yourself and let the band do the rest.
Yes :) We encourge you to!
We love creating new renditions of the songs you love !
