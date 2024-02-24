DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blind River (Matinee Show)

The Black Heart
Sat, 24 Feb, 1:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Black Heart presents…

BLIND RIVER
https://www.facebook.com/BlindRiverUK/

Know what we don’t get to do nearly enough of in the winter? Watching bands with a pint in your hand before the sun goes down. We’re big fans of such activities. That’s why we...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blind River

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Open in maps
Doors open1:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.