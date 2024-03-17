Top track

Space Cowboy (Classic Radio)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

David Morales' Sunday Mass

Good Room
Sun, 17 Mar, 6:00 pm
DJNew York
From $19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Space Cowboy (Classic Radio)
Got a code?

About

Globally revered American DJ, Grammy award-winning record producer and songwriter, David Morales returns to Good Room for another must-attend edition of his Sunday Mass Party. Expect the finest house and disco sounds as he brings his vast musical collectio...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Nervous Records and Dance.Here.Now.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

David Morales

Venue

Good Room

98 Meserole Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.